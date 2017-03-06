Joseph Federico Announces 2017 NJ Met, Inc. Electronic Testing Lecture Series
"The series will kick off in Clifton, NJ on April 21st and conclude at the DMSMS Conference in Tampa, Florida on December 6, 2017," said Joseph Federico. "The lecture series will include informative industry updates in electronic testing, screening and qualification as well updates in current developments in risk mitigation counterfeit testing," added Joseph Federico from NJ MET, Inc.'s headquarters in Clifton, NJ.
