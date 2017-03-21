Fire captain recorded shoveling snow ...

Fire captain recorded shoveling snow while on workers comp appeals firing

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: The Jersey Journal

PATERSON -- A city firefighter terminated after he was captured on video shoveling snow while receiving workers compensation is fighting the decision. Captain James Reyes, who was let go in January after 25 years of service, has appealed a municipal court judge's decision that he be terminated, his lawyer confirmed.

