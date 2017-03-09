State denies application for Clifton charter school NJDOE rejects an application submitted by a private school seeking to become a charter school Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2mralrm The state department of education denied a Clifton private school's application to become the city's second charter school. Located on Scoles Avenue, The Learning Center planned to increase its enrollment from 50 to 225 students if charter status was granted.

