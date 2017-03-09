Clifton
State denies application for Clifton charter school NJDOE rejects an application submitted by a private school seeking to become a charter school Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2mralrm The state department of education denied a Clifton private school's application to become the city's second charter school. Located on Scoles Avenue, The Learning Center planned to increase its enrollment from 50 to 225 students if charter status was granted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ...
|23 hr
|Khan
|7
|New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war...
|Mar 8
|Julia
|2
|George Norcross has let's make a deal Governor ...
|Mar 7
|Keith
|1
|George Norcross set Torres up
|Mar 7
|Keith
|1
|Paterson Mayor Torres to Face Corruption Charge...
|Mar 7
|Keith
|1
|South Jersey Mayors Never face corruption
|Mar 7
|Keith
|2
|Passaic County man sentenced to 28 years for Pl...
|Mar 7
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC