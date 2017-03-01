Clifton zoners vote to rehear Passaic yeshiva plans Clifton zoning board members voted to rehear 8 months of testimony due to conflict of interest Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lBvDzu Clifton zoning commissioners ruled in favor of a Passaic yeshiva for boys Wednesday night, granting its request that the board rehear months of testimony due to a conflict of interest involving an engineering consultant retained by the city. CLIFTON - Citing a conflict of interest related to the zoning board's consulting engineer, commissioners unanimously voted to rehear months of testimony to determine if a Passaic yeshiva parking lot should be permitted where a row of Clifton homes currently stand.

