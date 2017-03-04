Clifton students plan march to protes...

Clifton students plan march to protest school funding

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Clifton students plan march to protest school funding Organizers expect 300 Clifton High School students to take part in Wednesday's march protesting state funding shortfall Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lIS4Ce Clifton students plan to carry signs protesting a state funding shortfall to city schools during next Wednesday's march to City Hall. CLIFTON - More than 300 high school students are expected to protest the state's school funding formula in Wednesday's march which will begin at the high school and end at City Hall.

