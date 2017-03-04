Clifton students plan march to protest school funding
Clifton students plan march to protest school funding Organizers expect 300 Clifton High School students to take part in Wednesday's march protesting state funding shortfall Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lIS4Ce Clifton students plan to carry signs protesting a state funding shortfall to city schools during next Wednesday's march to City Hall. CLIFTON - More than 300 high school students are expected to protest the state's school funding formula in Wednesday's march which will begin at the high school and end at City Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war...
|8 hr
|Julia
|2
|George Norcross has let's make a deal Governor ...
|16 hr
|Keith
|1
|George Norcross set Torres up
|16 hr
|Keith
|1
|Paterson Mayor Torres to Face Corruption Charge...
|18 hr
|Keith
|1
|South Jersey Mayors Never face corruption
|18 hr
|Keith
|2
|Passaic County man sentenced to 28 years for Pl...
|Tue
|spytheweb
|1
|What ever happen to the Sawyer Business School? (Jul '08)
|Mar 1
|Kaysee
|23
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC