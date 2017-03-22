Clifton public hearing set to review ...

Clifton public hearing set to review Bliss Lounge license

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Clifton public hearing set to review Bliss Lounge license Council members will hold a public hearing next month to determine if controversial nightclub will lose license Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2mQOxm1 Following an incident earlier this month in which an unruly crowd forced its way past security staff and inside Bliss Lounge, the Clifton City Council will hold a specical hearing next month to determine if the club should lose its entertainment license. CLIFTON - The City Council has scheduled a public hearing to determine if a controversial nightclub will be stripped of its entertainment license and, by extension, its ability to remain open for business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war... Mar 23 MyMinuteMinute 3
News In Passaic, Acting Mayor Lora Looks to Run for ... Mar 21 Dorota 2
News Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kim DePaola'... Mar 21 Patersonian 1
REYES #6 for Garfield Board of Ed Mar 20 Elche 1
News 1,500 child porn files found on Phillipsburg ma... (Mar '15) Mar 15 rasputinsir 5
News Deborah Ustas dies (Jul '09) Mar 14 Joanne 4
Clifton Music Thread Mar 13 Musikologist 1
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Clifton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,088 • Total comments across all topics: 279,842,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC