Clifton public hearing set to review Bliss Lounge license

Following an incident earlier this month in which an unruly crowd forced its way past security staff and inside Bliss Lounge, the Clifton City Council will hold a specical hearing next month to determine if the club should lose its entertainment license. CLIFTON - The City Council has scheduled a public hearing to determine if a controversial nightclub will be stripped of its entertainment license and, by extension, its ability to remain open for business.

