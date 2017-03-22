Clifton public hearing set to review Bliss Lounge license
Clifton public hearing set to review Bliss Lounge license Council members will hold a public hearing next month to determine if controversial nightclub will lose license Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2mQOxm1 Following an incident earlier this month in which an unruly crowd forced its way past security staff and inside Bliss Lounge, the Clifton City Council will hold a specical hearing next month to determine if the club should lose its entertainment license. CLIFTON - The City Council has scheduled a public hearing to determine if a controversial nightclub will be stripped of its entertainment license and, by extension, its ability to remain open for business.
