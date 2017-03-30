Clifton police chase, arrest suspect ...

Clifton police chase, arrest suspect on stolen dirt bike

Thursday Mar 30

Clifton police chase, arrest suspect on stolen dirt bike 21-year-old arrested after police pursuit while riding a stolen motorcycle through busy downtown Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oCI6UG Last week, Passaic resident Edward Miller, 21, led Clifton police on a pursuit through city streets while riding a stolen dirt bike. A Passaic man on a stolen dirt bike led Clifton police officers on a chase through crowded downtown streets causing pedestrians to scurry out of his path.

