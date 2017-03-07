Clifton musical to spring audience from winter slumber
Clifton musical to spring audience from winter slumber Clifton High School students to perform musical comedy "Once Upon a Mattress" this weekend Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2mBGq0z Clifton High School sophomore Zariah Rivera, center, dances with the ensemble cast in rehearsal of "Once Upon A Mattress," a musical comedy slated for a run of shows this weekend. Clifton High School sophomore Zariah Rivera, center, dances with the ensemble cast in rehearsal of "Once Upon A Mattress," a musical comedy slated for a run of shows this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war...
|13 hr
|Julia
|2
|George Norcross has let's make a deal Governor ...
|21 hr
|Keith
|1
|George Norcross set Torres up
|21 hr
|Keith
|1
|Paterson Mayor Torres to Face Corruption Charge...
|22 hr
|Keith
|1
|South Jersey Mayors Never face corruption
|23 hr
|Keith
|2
|Passaic County man sentenced to 28 years for Pl...
|Tue
|spytheweb
|1
|What ever happen to the Sawyer Business School? (Jul '08)
|Mar 1
|Kaysee
|23
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC