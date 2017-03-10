Clifton man found guilty of trying to murder roommate46 minutes | Crime

Clifton man found guilty of trying to murder roommate Tepale said "hello friend" before stabbing his roommate with a knife, authorities said. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2mbbLng Jose M. Tepancalt Tepale was found guilty by a Passaic County jury on Thursday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.