Clifton man found guilty in stabbing of roommate
A Passaic County jury found Jose M. Tepancalt Tepale guilty Thursday of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault and weapons charges, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a news release. On January 10, 2016 at about 1 a.m., Tepale returned to the Center Street apartment that he shared with a roommate around.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IAS Warehouse
|Sat
|Greg
|1
|What ever happen to the Sawyer Business School? (Jul '08)
|Sat
|Greg
|24
|Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ...
|Mar 9
|Khan
|7
|New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war...
|Mar 8
|Julia
|2
|George Norcross has let's make a deal Governor ...
|Mar 7
|Keith
|1
|George Norcross set Torres up
|Mar 7
|Keith
|1
|Paterson Mayor Torres to Face Corruption Charge...
|Mar 7
|Keith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC