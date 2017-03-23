Clifton introduces $106M budget, 2% tax increase Approved $106 million spending plan, representing a $34.20 increase on the average assessed Clifton home Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2mVLlVW Termed a "lean" budget by the city's top administrator, Clifton's municipal council introduced a $106 million spending plan this week that will increase the City's average tax bill by $34.20. CLIFTON - Described as "lean" by the city's top administrator, the municipal council introduced a $106 million spending plan this week that will increase the City's average tax bill by $34.20.

