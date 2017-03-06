Clifton cop issued two violations after 'brake checking' motorist
CLIFTON -- An internal affairs investigation into a city officer who was caught on camera 'brake checking' a motorist found that he was wrong in the way he performed the stop. Omar, who asked that his last name not be used for safety reasons, provided NJ Advance Media with copies of documents he requested in the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Passaic County man sentenced to 28 years for Pl...
|10 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|What ever happen to the Sawyer Business School? (Jul '08)
|Mar 1
|Kaysee
|23
|Deli Clerk Shot Dead in Garfield, N.J. (Jan '09)
|Mar 1
|The Shore
|170
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|Mar 1
|The Shore
|916
|Longtime auto dealer J.B. Grecco developing Sho... (Sep '10)
|Mar 1
|Kim
|19
|Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ...
|Feb 25
|cat stevens
|6
|Third suspect in fatal shooting arrested in Pa.
|Feb 22
|Larisa Kalaschenkow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC