Clifton cop issued two violations after 'brake checking' motorist

Friday Mar 3

CLIFTON -- An internal affairs investigation into a city officer who was caught on camera 'brake checking' a motorist found that he was wrong in the way he performed the stop. Omar, who asked that his last name not be used for safety reasons, provided NJ Advance Media with copies of documents he requested in the case.

