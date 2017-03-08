Charges against Paterson mayor 'old-school public corruption,' AG says
TOTOWA -- Paterson Mayor Jose "Joey" Torres has been indicted along with three public works supervisors on charges they conspired to have city employees perform work on a private property connected to the mayor's family, authorities said. At a press conference on Tuesday, state Attorney General Christopher Porrino said the charges were part of an "ongoing" corruption investigation involving the city's public works department and improper use of city employees and overtime pay.
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war...
|Wed
|Julia
|2
|George Norcross has let's make a deal Governor ...
|Tue
|Keith
|1
|George Norcross set Torres up
|Tue
|Keith
|1
|Paterson Mayor Torres to Face Corruption Charge...
|Tue
|Keith
|1
|South Jersey Mayors Never face corruption
|Tue
|Keith
|2
|Passaic County man sentenced to 28 years for Pl...
|Mar 7
|spytheweb
|1
|What ever happen to the Sawyer Business School? (Jul '08)
|Mar 1
|Kaysee
|23
