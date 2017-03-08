Charges against Paterson mayor 'old-school public corruption,' AG says

TOTOWA -- Paterson Mayor Jose "Joey" Torres has been indicted along with three public works supervisors on charges they conspired to have city employees perform work on a private property connected to the mayor's family, authorities said. At a press conference on Tuesday, state Attorney General Christopher Porrino said the charges were part of an "ongoing" corruption investigation involving the city's public works department and improper use of city employees and overtime pay.

