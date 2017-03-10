Bar fight leads to review for Passaic firefighter

Bar fight in Clifton leads to review for Passaic firefighter The firefighter, Gary Delado, has been on unpaid administrative leave since late January. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2muJESG PASSAIC - A city firefighter has been placed on unpaid administrative leave after an incident at a Clifton bar sparked a personnel review by city officials.

