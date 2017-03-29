Anticipated Clifton supermarket opening postponed Botany Village grocery store opening delayed until May. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oACOZP Company representatives said Ideal Market Place, a Botany Village grocery store, pushed back its targeted opening date from March 30 to May 3. CLIFTON - A highly anticipated Botany Village grocery store's grand opening has been postponed until May, company representatives said on Wednesday. Earlier this month, Ideal Market Place had tentatively scheduled to open its doors on March 30 at the 85 Ackerman Ave. plaza.

