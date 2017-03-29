Anticipated Clifton supermarket opening postponed
Anticipated Clifton supermarket opening postponed Botany Village grocery store opening delayed until May. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oACOZP Company representatives said Ideal Market Place, a Botany Village grocery store, pushed back its targeted opening date from March 30 to May 3. CLIFTON - A highly anticipated Botany Village grocery store's grand opening has been postponed until May, company representatives said on Wednesday. Earlier this month, Ideal Market Place had tentatively scheduled to open its doors on March 30 at the 85 Ackerman Ave. plaza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Apr 1
|The Shore
|70
|New Jersey mayor charged with corruption in war...
|Mar 30
|Patersonian
|4
|Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm...
|Mar 29
|Freddy Rock
|1
|African cat found in Paterson
|Mar 29
|Gijayne
|1
|In Passaic, Acting Mayor Lora Looks to Run for ...
|Mar 21
|Dorota
|2
|Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kim DePaola'...
|Mar 21
|Patersonian
|1
|REYES #6 for Garfield Board of Ed
|Mar 20
|Elche
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC