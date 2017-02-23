Suspect still at large following foot chase in Clifton
Suspect still at large following foot chase in Clifton One suspect apprehended, second remains at large following motor vehicle stop in Clifton Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lAQLa6 On Wednesday afternoon, a routine motor vehicle stop escalated into a foot pursuit in the area of Main Memorial Park when the driver and passenger fled the scene. CLIFTON - A routine motor vehicle stop escalated into a neighborhood foot pursuit after two suspects, one still at large, fled from police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ...
|23 hr
|cat stevens
|6
|Third suspect in fatal shooting arrested in Pa.
|Feb 22
|Larisa Kalaschenkow
|1
|Paterson landlord hires armed security
|Feb 22
|Larisa Kalaschenkow
|1
|Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy...
|Feb 20
|Iris Rodriguez
|1
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|Feb 18
|The Shore
|915
|Award at John Hopkins Univ Ctr for Talented Youth
|Dec '16
|BethH
|1
|What ever happen to the Sawyer Business School? (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Joann
|22
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC