Suspect still at large following foot chase in Clifton One suspect apprehended, second remains at large following motor vehicle stop in Clifton Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lAQLa6 On Wednesday afternoon, a routine motor vehicle stop escalated into a foot pursuit in the area of Main Memorial Park when the driver and passenger fled the scene. CLIFTON - A routine motor vehicle stop escalated into a neighborhood foot pursuit after two suspects, one still at large, fled from police.

