Sandy Alexander Installs First EFI VU...

Sandy Alexander Installs First EFI VUTEk 5r Roll-to-Roll LED Printer in U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Printing Impressions

Featuring high-resolution, 7-picoliter EFI UltraDrop Technology, the new VUTEk 5r model offers the fastest throughput for a superwide-format printer in its class, giving Sandy Alexander the ability to maximize performance, efficiency and quality. LED roll-to-roll printer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ... Feb 25 cat stevens 6
News Third suspect in fatal shooting arrested in Pa. Feb 22 Larisa Kalaschenkow 1
News Paterson landlord hires armed security Feb 22 Larisa Kalaschenkow 1
News Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy... Feb 20 Iris Rodriguez 1
Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09) Feb 18 The Shore 915
Award at John Hopkins Univ Ctr for Talented Youth Dec '16 BethH 1
What ever happen to the Sawyer Business School? (Jul '08) Nov '16 Joann 22
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Clifton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,996 • Total comments across all topics: 279,231,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC