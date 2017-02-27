Sandy Alexander Installs First EFI VUTEk 5r Roll-to-Roll LED Printer in U.S.
Featuring high-resolution, 7-picoliter EFI UltraDrop Technology, the new VUTEk 5r model offers the fastest throughput for a superwide-format printer in its class, giving Sandy Alexander the ability to maximize performance, efficiency and quality. LED roll-to-roll printer.
