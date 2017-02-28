Remediation of Clifton Superfund site...

Remediation of Clifton Superfund site set for spring

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NorthJersey.com

Remediation of Clifton Superfund site set for spring Chemical contaminants left by bankrupt metal treatment plant remain beneath Clifton soil Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2m5v58m Environmental remediation efforts are slated for this spring at the former Alfred Heller Heat Treating facility, shown here in 2009. Tons of toxic chemicals were left inside the facility after the company filed for bankruptcy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What ever happen to the Sawyer Business School? (Jul '08) 20 hr Kaysee 23
News Deli Clerk Shot Dead in Garfield, N.J. (Jan '09) 21 hr The Shore 170
Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09) 21 hr The Shore 916
News Longtime auto dealer J.B. Grecco developing Sho... (Sep '10) 21 hr Kim 19
News Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ... Feb 25 cat stevens 6
News Third suspect in fatal shooting arrested in Pa. Feb 22 Larisa Kalaschenkow 1
News Paterson landlord hires armed security Feb 22 Larisa Kalaschenkow 1
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Clifton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,798 • Total comments across all topics: 279,257,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC