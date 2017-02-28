Remediation of Clifton Superfund site set for spring
Remediation of Clifton Superfund site set for spring Chemical contaminants left by bankrupt metal treatment plant remain beneath Clifton soil Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2m5v58m Environmental remediation efforts are slated for this spring at the former Alfred Heller Heat Treating facility, shown here in 2009. Tons of toxic chemicals were left inside the facility after the company filed for bankruptcy.
