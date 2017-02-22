Police chase stolen car through North Jersey.
Police chase stolen car through North Jersey. An early morning motor vehicle stop turned into a chase along Route 3. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2m84Uyk Police attempted to stop a grey "newer model" BMW in Clifton around 2 a.m. The driver did stop but then took off, said Det.
