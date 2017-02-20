Photos: Warm weather

Photos: Warm weather

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Lana Ahmad 1, of Paterson, smiles as her mother gives her a push at Main Memorial Park in Clifton. Temperatures Monday were in the 50's but could climb into the upper 60's for Thursday and Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Third suspect in fatal shooting arrested in Pa. Wed Larisa Kalaschenkow 1
News Paterson landlord hires armed security Wed Larisa Kalaschenkow 1
News Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy... Feb 20 Iris Rodriguez 1
Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09) Feb 18 The Shore 915
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
News Woodland Park - Robert Winter Cato, 89, formerl... (Mar '13) Feb 6 Roses40red 7
Award at John Hopkins Univ Ctr for Talented Youth Dec '16 BethH 1
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Clifton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,706 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC