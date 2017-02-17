Passaic yeshiva asks Clifton to void ...

Passaic yeshiva asks Clifton to void hearings, start over

Friday Feb 17

Passaic yeshiva asks Clifton to void hearings, start over Because of a conflict of interest, Passaic yeshiva wants Clifton zoning board to 'void' testimony and start again Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2ls50A1 Attorneys for a Passaic yeshiva for boys requested the Clifton Zoning Board rehear months of testimony due to a conflict of interest involving an engineering consultant retained by the City of Clifton who advised commissioners throughout the application's proceedings. An Orthodox Jewish school in Passaic claims there is a conflict of interest involving its zoning board application to expand into Clifton.

