New Jersey Supreme Court Issues Ruling in $500M Contamination Lawsuit

The New Jersey Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Givaudan Fragrances Corporation in a $500 million insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna Casualty & Surety Company and additional insurers named as defendants. The move affirms that New Jersey policyholders do not lose coverage when a company restructures, as an anti-assignment clause is not a barrier to the post-loss assignment of a claim.

