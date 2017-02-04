Muslims organize to assimilate Clifton meeting at the Palestinian American Community Center encourages community involvement. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2kBmDx9 Clifton Board of Education member Fahim Abedrabbo displays banner for the Interfaith March for Peace and Unity in Paterson on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.