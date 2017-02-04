Muslims organize to assimilate
Muslims organize to assimilate Clifton meeting at the Palestinian American Community Center encourages community involvement. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2kBmDx9 Clifton Board of Education member Fahim Abedrabbo displays banner for the Interfaith March for Peace and Unity in Paterson on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|21 hr
|Iris lopez
|1
|Woodland Park - Robert Winter Cato, 89, formerl... (Mar '13)
|Mon
|Roses40red
|7
|Paterson laundry company again faces citations ...
|Feb 4
|Nette
|3
|Best Nail Salon I. Ruthetford Area?
|Feb 3
|Mary
|1
|Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15)
|Jan 30
|Sunshine
|3
|Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e...
|Jan 27
|voiceall
|2
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC