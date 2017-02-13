Mickey Mouse 'steals $310 from tourist in Times Square'
Lester Mengersen, 52, of Clifton, New Jersey, was working the crowds in Times Square on Friday night while dressed as the Disney character when he managed to get a 21-year-old tourist from Tennessee to cough up $120 for a photo, police say. But not satisfied with the exorbitant photo fee, Mengersen then swiped the tourist's credit card, the New York Post reported.
