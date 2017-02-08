Joseph Federico of NJ Met Inc. Announces Its Ninth Year of Assistance Efforts for Sri Lankan Refu...
Joseph Federico, of NJ MET, Inc. in Clifton NJ, announced the company's ninth year of relief efforts to aid orphans in Sri Lanka. Over the past nine years, Wayne, NJ resident Joseph Federico has led a campaign at NJ MET, Inc., headquartered in Clifton, NJ, to send clothes, candy, toys, and toiletries to needy families and orphans housed in churches, temples and schools throughout Sri Lanka.
