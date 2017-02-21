Hookah smoker burned me in restaurant...

Hookah smoker burned me in restaurant, woman claims in suit

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: The Jersey Journal

CLIFTON - A Bergen County woman has filed suit against the owners of a local restaurant, claiming she was burned while using a hookah smoker. Dana Muller, 21, of Fair Lawn claims in court papers she was injured March 6, 2015 at Assayad Restaurant on Crooks Avenue in Clifton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Third suspect in fatal shooting arrested in Pa. 47 min Larisa Kalaschenkow 1
News Paterson landlord hires armed security 49 min Larisa Kalaschenkow 1
News Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy... Mon Iris Rodriguez 1
Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09) Feb 18 The Shore 915
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
News Woodland Park - Robert Winter Cato, 89, formerl... (Mar '13) Feb 6 Roses40red 7
News Paterson laundry company again faces citations ... Feb 4 Nette 3
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Clifton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,563 • Total comments across all topics: 279,065,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC