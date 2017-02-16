Ervolino: Beloved hand-me-downs we can't part with
Ervolino: Beloved hand-me-downs we can't part with Mom's pots, grandma's pans and other heirlooms live on Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lmgBkj Some are relatively simple - and downright ancient - household items that, for all sorts of reasons, people refuse to part with. Many have sentimental value.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Woodland Park - Robert Winter Cato, 89, formerl... (Mar '13)
|Feb 6
|Roses40red
|7
|Paterson laundry company again faces citations ...
|Feb 4
|Nette
|3
|Best Nail Salon I. Ruthetford Area?
|Feb 3
|Mary
|1
|Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15)
|Jan 30
|Sunshine
|3
|Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e...
|Jan 27
|voiceall
|2
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC