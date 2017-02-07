Dozens attend interfaith march for 'peace and decency' in Paterson
PATERSON -- Khaldiya Mustafa said there were times, particularly after 9/11, when she was afraid to leave her home alone out of fear that she would be discriminated against for being a Muslim American. At the time, she said, people told her to speak English instead of Arabic, to go back to her "own country" and to stop wearing her hijab.
