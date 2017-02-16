Diane Makoujy is promoted to Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller at Peapack-Gladstone Bank
In her current role, Diane is part of an experienced financial team responsible for all aspects of corporate accounting and related controls, policies and procedures at the Company and the Bank. Ms. Makoujy has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry.
