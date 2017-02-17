'Daily Show' thrusts itself into Clifton's Dick Street debate
"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" Thursday night took on the brouhaha brewing in Passaic County over the possible renaming of a short stretch of road in residential Clifton to Dick Street. NBC4 first tapped into the controversy earlier this week, reporting that the Clifton City Council was considering the change despite concerns that such a loaded name could reduce property values and make residents laughingstocks.
