Clifton: We're a 'safe zone' for undocumented students

CLIFTON -- Clifton school officials formally stated that they would continue to educate students in their district regardless of their immigration status, reported NorthJersey.com. School board officials passed a resolution stating that the district was not serving as a law enforcement agency, but that it wanted to reaffirm that it would educate all school-age children living in the district, according to the report.

