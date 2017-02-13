Clifton residents unhappy with street...

Clifton residents unhappy with street name change

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Clifton residents unhappy with street name change A small residential block is split over changing the name of their street to avoid confusion for emergency responders Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2kE6ZxO CLIFTON - Neighbors on a small block in the Athenia section are split over an ordinance that would change the name of their street in an effort to prevent confusion among emergency responders. Residents living in the half-dozen homes on Ellsworth Street between Howard and Katherine avenues face an unusual problem: Ellsworth has two sections that are disconnected and separated by a half-mile of back streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
News Woodland Park - Robert Winter Cato, 89, formerl... (Mar '13) Feb 6 Roses40red 7
News Paterson laundry company again faces citations ... Feb 4 Nette 3
Best Nail Salon I. Ruthetford Area? Feb 3 Mary 1
Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15) Jan 30 Sunshine 3
News Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e... Jan 27 voiceall 2
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 25 joanNYadoptees 1
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Clifton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,138 • Total comments across all topics: 278,947,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC