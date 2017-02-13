Clifton residents unhappy with street name change
Clifton residents unhappy with street name change A small residential block is split over changing the name of their street to avoid confusion for emergency responders Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2kE6ZxO CLIFTON - Neighbors on a small block in the Athenia section are split over an ordinance that would change the name of their street in an effort to prevent confusion among emergency responders. Residents living in the half-dozen homes on Ellsworth Street between Howard and Katherine avenues face an unusual problem: Ellsworth has two sections that are disconnected and separated by a half-mile of back streets.
