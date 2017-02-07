Clifton police arrest fleeing man who...

Clifton police arrest fleeing man who had loaded gun1 hour, 52 minutes | Crime

Clifton police arrest fleeing man who had loaded gun Police were searching the area near Lorrie Lane when an officer spotted a man "acting suspiciously," authorities said. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2kIIlPI CLIFTON - A 34-year-old Newark man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly had a loaded handgun in his backpack, authorities said.

