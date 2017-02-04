Clifton farmhouse built in 1720 slate...

Clifton farmhouse built in 1720 slated for restoration

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Clifton farmhouse built in 1720 slated for restoration A Clifton farmhouse constructed in the 1700s will receive needed restoration after decades of neglect Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2kzwnb2 CLIFTON - The nearly 300-year-old farmhouse in Weasel Brook Park will soon undergo full restoration following decades of neglect. The Vanderhoof House was built in 1720, according to the Historic American Building Survey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woodland Park - Robert Winter Cato, 89, formerl... (Mar '13) 14 hr Roses40red 7
News Paterson laundry company again faces citations ... Feb 4 Nette 3
Best Nail Salon I. Ruthetford Area? Feb 3 Mary 1
Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15) Jan 30 Sunshine 3
News Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e... Jan 27 voiceall 2
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 25 joanNYadoptees 1
News Deli Clerk Shot Dead in Garfield, N.J. (Jan '09) Jan 25 Javier Barco Saravia 169
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Clifton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,396 • Total comments across all topics: 278,634,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC