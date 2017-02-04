Clifton farmhouse built in 1720 slated for restoration
Clifton farmhouse built in 1720 slated for restoration A Clifton farmhouse constructed in the 1700s will receive needed restoration after decades of neglect Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2kzwnb2 CLIFTON - The nearly 300-year-old farmhouse in Weasel Brook Park will soon undergo full restoration following decades of neglect. The Vanderhoof House was built in 1720, according to the Historic American Building Survey.
