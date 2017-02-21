Clifton City Council decides not to extend Dick Street
While the name of a street may not seem like such an important topic, the debate was a serious issue for some Clifton residents who did not want their street name to change. Clifton officials say they first considered the idea of extending Dick Street onto the small stretch of Ellsworth Street because they were worried emergency responders were getting lost trying to find the small stretch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Third suspect in fatal shooting arrested in Pa.
|Wed
|Larisa Kalaschenkow
|1
|Paterson landlord hires armed security
|Wed
|Larisa Kalaschenkow
|1
|Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy...
|Feb 20
|Iris Rodriguez
|1
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|Feb 18
|The Shore
|915
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Woodland Park - Robert Winter Cato, 89, formerl... (Mar '13)
|Feb 6
|Roses40red
|7
|Award at John Hopkins Univ Ctr for Talented Youth
|Dec '16
|BethH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC