Arrests made in connection with attack of Clifton boy21 minutes | Crime
Arrests made in connection with attack of Clifton boy The 14-year-old boy was beaten last week and knocked unconscious, police said. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2m31Kew CLIFTON - Police made two arrests in connection with the beating and robbery of a 14-year-old boy that happened late last week, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What ever happen to the Sawyer Business School? (Jul '08)
|6 hr
|Kaysee
|23
|Deli Clerk Shot Dead in Garfield, N.J. (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|The Shore
|170
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|8 hr
|The Shore
|916
|Longtime auto dealer J.B. Grecco developing Sho... (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|Kim
|19
|Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ...
|Feb 25
|cat stevens
|6
|Third suspect in fatal shooting arrested in Pa.
|Feb 22
|Larisa Kalaschenkow
|1
|Paterson landlord hires armed security
|Feb 22
|Larisa Kalaschenkow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC