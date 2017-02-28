Arrests made in connection with attack of Clifton boy21 minutes | Crime

Arrests made in connection with attack of Clifton boy The 14-year-old boy was beaten last week and knocked unconscious, police said. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2m31Kew CLIFTON - Police made two arrests in connection with the beating and robbery of a 14-year-old boy that happened late last week, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.