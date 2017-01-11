Water commission post stays in Kolodziej family
Clifton City Councilman Joe Kolodziej has been tapped to fill the vacancy left on the Passaic Valley Water Commission when his mother, Gloria Kolodziej, died last month. CLIFTON - Following the death of former mayor and longtime Clifton public servant Gloria Kolodziej last month, the city tapped her son to fill the vacancy she left on the Passaic Valley Water Commission.
