Water commission post stays in Kolodziej family Gloria Kolodziej's son, a Clifton councilman, has been tapped to fill the vacancy she left on the PVWC Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jx0trA Clifton City Councilman Joe Kolodziej has been tapped to fill the vacancy left on the Passaic Valley Water Commission when his mother, Gloria Kolodziej, died last month. CLIFTON - Following the death of former mayor and longtime Clifton public servant Gloria Kolodziej last month, the city tapped her son to fill the vacancy she left on the Passaic Valley Water Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.