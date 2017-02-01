Under pressure from legislators, Fiel...

Under pressure from legislators, FieldTurf says it didn't scam NJ schools and towns

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Amid growing concerns about the reliability and durability of artificial athletic fields made by FieldTurf, which cost between $300,000 and $500,000, the New Jersey Senate Commerce Committee held a special hearing Monday to try and get answers directly from the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. During testimony before the panel, CEO Eric Daliere said the vast majority of fields installed at New Jersey high schools have held up well, with no problems reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15) Jan 30 Sunshine 3
News Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e... Jan 27 voiceall 2
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 25 joanNYadoptees 1
News Deli Clerk Shot Dead in Garfield, N.J. (Jan '09) Jan 25 Javier Barco Saravia 169
News Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12) Jan 22 Recall Mayor Davi... 69
Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09) Jan 5 Moved 914
Translation services in New Jersey Jan 5 Danna5131 2
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Clifton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,077 • Total comments across all topics: 278,501,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC