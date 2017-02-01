Under pressure from legislators, FieldTurf says it didn't scam NJ schools and towns

Amid growing concerns about the reliability and durability of artificial athletic fields made by FieldTurf, which cost between $300,000 and $500,000, the New Jersey Senate Commerce Committee held a special hearing Monday to try and get answers directly from the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. During testimony before the panel, CEO Eric Daliere said the vast majority of fields installed at New Jersey high schools have held up well, with no problems reported.

