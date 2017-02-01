Under pressure from legislators, FieldTurf says it didn't scam NJ schools and towns
Amid growing concerns about the reliability and durability of artificial athletic fields made by FieldTurf, which cost between $300,000 and $500,000, the New Jersey Senate Commerce Committee held a special hearing Monday to try and get answers directly from the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. During testimony before the panel, CEO Eric Daliere said the vast majority of fields installed at New Jersey high schools have held up well, with no problems reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15)
|Jan 30
|Sunshine
|3
|Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e...
|Jan 27
|voiceall
|2
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Deli Clerk Shot Dead in Garfield, N.J. (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|Javier Barco Saravia
|169
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Jan 22
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|69
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|Jan 5
|Moved
|914
|Translation services in New Jersey
|Jan 5
|Danna5131
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC