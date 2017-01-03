Tractor-trailer impaled by large tree branch in Clifton
Tractor-trailer impaled by large tree branch in Clifton A wrong turn into a Clifton public library parking lot led to a tractor-trailer crashing into a tree. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hPYNM4 A tractor-trailer crashed into a tree outside Clifton's Main Memorial Library branch on Tuesday afternoon, causing police and public works personnel to respond to the scene.
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|Jan 5
|Moved
|914
|Translation services in New Jersey
|Jan 5
|Danna5131
|2
|Police searching for urinating, bleach-throwing...
|Dec 26
|white mike
|1
|Rumana sworn in as Superior Court judge in Pass...
|Dec 22
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Paterson laundry company again faces citations ...
|Dec 22
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Poll: Should Christie resign if he wants to cas...
|Dec 18
|Tommy Two Times
|1
|With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13)
|Dec 17
|Dave Schools
|63
