They're Back...Buyers of Commercial Printers
Commercial printers are feeling the love from acquirers as their top line revenues increase, profits return and grow - at least that is true for printing companies that are able to demonstrate a high degree of competence, have specialized capabilities and that serve well-defined vertical markets. Compared to the past several years, there is an unmistakable and positive difference in the market for commercial printers.
