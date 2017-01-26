The Freeman Spine and Pain Institute ...

The Freeman Spine and Pain Institute Moves Edison Office to New Location

The Freeman Spine and Pain Institute is pleased to announce that they recently moved their Edison, NJ, office to 10 Parsonage Road and are located in Suite 208. Furthermore, the medical practice also encourages those who are looking for a pain treatment center in Edison, NJ that offers minimally invasive treatment options and procedures, to reach out to them today to schedule an appointment at their new office.

