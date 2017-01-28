Some in North Jersey resigned to new immigration limits
Shoppers in the Middle Eastern section of Main Street had mixed emotions Saturday about President's Trump's executive order suspending immigration from seven countries. Some in North Jersey resigned to new immigration limits Shoppers in the Middle Eastern section of Main Street had mixed emotions Saturday about President's Trump's executive order suspending immigration from seven countries.
|Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15)
|Jan 30
|Sunshine
|3
|Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e...
|Jan 27
|voiceall
|2
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Deli Clerk Shot Dead in Garfield, N.J. (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|Javier Barco Saravia
|169
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Jan 22
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|69
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|Jan 5
|Moved
|914
|Translation services in New Jersey
|Jan 5
|Danna5131
|2
