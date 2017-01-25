Reports of Trump ban on refugees, Muslims stirs fear8 minutes | News

Reports that President Trump will carry out his promise to ban refugees from coming to the U.S. and to suspend immigration from some Muslim-majority countries is stirring panic and confusion among families, refugees and advocates in New Jersey. Reports of Trump ban on refugees, Muslims stirs fear Reports that President Trump will carry out his promise to ban refugees from coming to the U.S. and to suspend immigration from some Muslim-majority countries is stirring panic and confusion among families, refugees and advocates in New Jersey.

