Police: Man, woman burglarize Clifton home twice
Police: Man, woman burglarize Clifton home twice Residents on Bowdoin Street home targeted twice by the same pair of burglars Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hY0Mxy Armed robbers force their way into a Bowdoin Street home twice in four days, including once on Christmas Eve. Authorities said the residents were inside the home during both robberies, one of which involved attack by spatula.
