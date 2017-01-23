News Orora buys Us Pop supplier
Melbourne-based, publicly listed Orora announced late last year it would pay US$44 million for Clifton, N.J.-based Register, which provides point-of-purchase retail display solutions to "blue-chip retailers and brand owners" in the United States. In a statement, Orora said it would pay an extra US$3 million to reimburse the vendors for recent capital investments.
