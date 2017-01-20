Muslim trustee honored amid Trump policy concerns
Muslim trustee honored amid Trump policy concerns After Trump inauguration, group holds event to celebrate first Muslim elected in Clifton. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jIKBWg Fahim Abedrabbo, the first Muslim elected official in Clifton, speaks at a celebration held in his honor The Palestinian American Community Center on Lakeview Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deli Clerk Shot Dead in Garfield, N.J. (Jan '09)
|Mon
|el indio zevallos
|168
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|69
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|Jan 5
|Moved
|914
|Translation services in New Jersey
|Jan 5
|Danna5131
|2
|Police searching for urinating, bleach-throwing...
|Dec 26
|white mike
|1
|Rumana sworn in as Superior Court judge in Pass...
|Dec '16
|Elnora Houston
|1
|Paterson laundry company again faces citations ...
|Dec '16
|Elnora Houston
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC