'Insurance archeologist' digs up pollution coverage trail
An opinion by an "insurance archeology" expert is persuasive in establishing that a Travelers Cos. Inc. unit may have been a chemical company's long-ago insurer, despite only "scanty evidence" available to prove coverage, says a ruling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clifton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Italians Are The Most Corrupt Judges, Lawyers &... (Nov '15)
|13 hr
|Sunshine
|3
|Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e...
|Jan 27
|voiceall
|2
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Deli Clerk Shot Dead in Garfield, N.J. (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|Javier Barco Saravia
|169
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Jan 22
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|69
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|Jan 5
|Moved
|914
|Translation services in New Jersey
|Jan 5
|Danna5131
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC