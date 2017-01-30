'Insurance archeologist' digs up poll...

'Insurance archeologist' digs up pollution coverage trail

Friday Jan 27

An opinion by an "insurance archeology" expert is persuasive in establishing that a Travelers Cos. Inc. unit may have been a chemical company's long-ago insurer, despite only "scanty evidence" available to prove coverage, says a ruling.

