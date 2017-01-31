Demand strong on final day of Obamacare enrollment
Last-minute sign-ups for insurance spiked on the final day to enroll for 2017 coverage, despite Washington talk of repeal Demand strong on final day of Obamacare enrollment Last-minute sign-ups for insurance spiked on the final day to enroll for 2017 coverage, despite Washington talk of repeal Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jSA62i Last-minute sign-ups for insurance spiked on the last day to enroll for 2017 coverage, despite the heated talk in Washington. Despite heated talk in Washington, D.C., about repealing the Affordable Care Act, the online marketplace for insurance - HealthCare.gov - reached its capacity during the morning, causing some applicants to be sent to an electronic "waiting room."
