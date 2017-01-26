Clifton set to hear Jewish school expansion plans 20 minutes | Education

Clifton set to hear Jewish school exp...

Clifton set to hear Jewish school expansion plans

Clifton set to hear Jewish school expansion plans Clifton planning board will hear religious school application opposed by neighbors Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jBGOHw Objecting residents are expected to attend a Clifton Planning Board meeting slated for Thursday night in which a Jewish school intends to consolidate properties within a residential neighborhood. CLIFTON - Planning officials will hear a religious school's application Thursday night that proposes to expand its operations by consolidating several properties on a Delawanna section city block.

