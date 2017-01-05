Clifton author traces NJ folk music history Michael Gabriele traces roots of New Jersey folk scene Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2j9y8Yd An instrument of social justice, folk revival music in New Jersey is a topic that author Michael Gabriele trekked throughout the Garden State to trace--from Bob Dylan's 1961 visit to Woody Guthrie in East Orange to the Swampgrass Jug Band's songs about New Jersey diners and Meadowlands swamps. "Folk music inspires friends and families to sing together on their front porches and in living rooms and learn instruments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.