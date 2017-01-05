Clifton author traces NJ folk music h...

Clifton author traces NJ folk music history

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Clifton author traces NJ folk music history Michael Gabriele traces roots of New Jersey folk scene Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2j9y8Yd An instrument of social justice, folk revival music in New Jersey is a topic that author Michael Gabriele trekked throughout the Garden State to trace--from Bob Dylan's 1961 visit to Woody Guthrie in East Orange to the Swampgrass Jug Band's songs about New Jersey diners and Meadowlands swamps. "Folk music inspires friends and families to sing together on their front porches and in living rooms and learn instruments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09) 6 hr Moved 914
Translation services in New Jersey 8 hr Danna5131 2
News Police searching for urinating, bleach-throwing... Dec 26 white mike 1
News Rumana sworn in as Superior Court judge in Pass... Dec 22 Elnora Houston 1
News Paterson laundry company again faces citations ... Dec 22 Elnora Houston 1
News Poll: Should Christie resign if he wants to cas... Dec 18 Tommy Two Times 1
News With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13) Dec 17 Dave Schools 63
See all Clifton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Forum Now

Clifton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Clifton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,484 • Total comments across all topics: 277,637,529

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC